Horses That Heal

by Kathy Cragin

Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend with your family? Triple H Youth Ranch will be hosting their First Annual Open House Fundraiser on Saturday morning from 9:00 until 1:00, located at 20606 Carrolton Ave. in Ripon.

Check out the schedule of events:

9:00 Ranch Doors Open

9:30 Welcome to the Arena with Aimee Groen, followed by a Riding Demonstration with her current students

10:00 Hobby Horse Races – two exciting races: one for 5 years and younger and the second for kiddos ages 6-10

10:30-11:30 Horse and Pony Rides (ages 5-10 years old) There is a $5 requested donation for rides around the arena, which includes your child’s picture taken on the horse.

10:30-12:00 Hay Rides around the ranch

11:30-1:00 Lunch will be available for purchase- we’ll be serving haystacks (corn chips topped with chili and cheese!) for $5 a bowl with a slice of pumpkin pie to accompany it for $3 – YUM!

In addition to all these fun activities, there will be face painting artists and a crafting booth for the buckaroos. There will be snacks (homemade goodies!) available for purchase throughout the morning and drinks as well from Ripon’s favorite mobile drink crafter: The Mare and the Mule! Be sure to look for the photo booth inside the barn and tag @triplehyouthranch. There will be a fantastic raffle prize up for grabs at the food booth, so make sure you enter to win!

Triple H Youth Ranch was founded by Aimee Groen as she brought her heart for youth and love of horses together.

The mission of THYR is:

To demonstrate God’s love to those who are hurting by offering time with a horse and a mentor.

To mentor young people to become compassionate leaders.

To share the country lifestyle and its benefits with others.

Please note that every purchase you make and donation you give will help this nonprofit organization as they strive to abide by their mission. For more information about Triple H Youth Ranch or to sponsor a youth or a horse, check out their website: triplehyouthranch.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram (@triplehyouthranch).