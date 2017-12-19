Will the Real Orlando McCurry Please Stand-Up?

-by Gracyn Taylor, Journalist in “The Smoke Signal”

Who is Orlando McCurry? That is a question people from Ripon High School have been asking since 1970.

McCurry is supposedly a man who graduated from Ripon High School in the year of 1970, but no one has never seen him and almost no one has ever even heard of him.

“His attendance was terrible,” former RHS student and teacher Jim Tornell joked.

He appeared in the 1970 RHS yearbook, has a Facebook page claiming to…

Read More at The Smoke Signal: The Student News Site of Ripon High School