The Return of The Ripon Farmers Market

-by Kathy Cragin

If you’ve driven down the Main Street of Ripon on a Thursday evening this summer, you’ve probably noticed a crowd of local folks gathered outside Studio Joy. These Riponites are perusing the bounty of fruits and veggies brought in to the Ripon Farmers Market by local. vendors Along with the produce, you might have the opportunity to taste and purchase cheese, buy fresh flowers for your kitchen table, grab a cup of iced coffee, and eat dinner at one of thefood trucks.

The Farmers Market was rebooted in 2018 by Studio Joy and Oak Valley Youth Garden (OVYG), with a desire to build community and support local vendors. The fees paid by the vendors go to the nonprofit OVYG general fund.

OVYG is in the building stages in the lot behind Studio Joy, located at 929 W. Main Street. The ground has been leveled, irrigation laid, and a pathway will be underway shortly with a lawn, garden boxes, fruit trees, a stage, greenhouse, shady play area for kids, and much more to follow! This garden will be open to the public to enjoy and to use for educational purposes. To keep updated on OVYG progress, follow “Oak Valley Youth Garden” on Facebook.

During the summer, the market is held every Thursday from 5-8 pm, from May through August.

This year there are five remaining market dates: August 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29. Mark your calendars so you don’t forget to shop the market for fresh produce, flowers, cheese, oils, handmade jewelry, children’s clothing, soaps, bath products, fresh coffee, food trucks, and much more. For more information and updates you can follow “Ripon Farmers Market” on Facebook as well.

See you there!