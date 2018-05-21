Sneak Peek Into The Vault

by Joanna Metheny

Buzz has been building for several months now around a new wine bar coming to downtown Ripon. The labor of love of sisters Kara Bogetti and Merissa Deming, The Vault is slated to open in just about a month at the beginning of June.

The two sisters have always had a casual passion for wine, and despite having no formal background or training in wine, they both have entrepreneurial spirits and have successfully started and run a handful of businesses. For the past several years, the two had been throwing around the idea of opening a wine bar, ideally hoping to create a spot where Riponites could come hang out and enjoy a glass of wine. Originally hailing from Modesto, both Bogetti and Deming have lived in Ripon for several years. When they heard the space at 111 Main Street was opening up, they snapped it up, knowing it would be the perfect location for their bar.

For the past couple of months, they have been hard at work revamping the interior and store front of 111 Main. Keeping things in the family, Bogetti’s husband’s company, Bogetti Construction, is bringing to fruition the sisters’ vision for the place. The finished interior of The Vault will be an intimate space, and have an industrial chic vibe with a variety of indoor seating. Bogetti and Deming hope to expand at some point in the future to hopefully include some outdoor seating as well, so patrons can enjoy a glass of wine al fresco when the weather is nice. The bar will also have some flexible features built in to accommodate live music at the front of the house on weekends.

In line with their dream of creating a hangout spot for Riponites, Bogetti and Deming’s vision for The Vault is to offer wines in a range of prices, but all catering towards a modest budget. There will be upwards of 30 wines on tap at any given time. The Vault will primarily feature California wines, including several local offerings, and include a mix of red, white, rose, and sparkling wines. The sisters are also hoping to incorporate a rotating theme each month into what is offered on tap. Wines will be available by the glass, and there will be flights and tastings offered, with more selections be available by the bottle. In addition, The Vault will have a selection of craft beers. For those who like to enjoy a snack with their drink, the bar will also be featuring small bites from the neighboring A Matter of Taste.

Due to legal restrictions, The Vault will cater to those 21 and over only. Hiring is underway, and those interested in applying should contact Bogetti at kbbogetti@gmail.com.

To stay tuned for the exact grand opening date, follow The Vault’s facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/thevaultripon/

About the author: For nearly a decade, Joanna Metheny has been a freelance writer specialized in the coverage of local topics and community interest stories. A Central Valley transplant and Bay Area native, Joanna permanently relocated to Ripon and hasn’t looked back once. She loves the city’s proud agricultural history and small town feel. Joanna enjoys spending her time in the community, tending her garden, and discovering local secrets along Ripon’s backroads.