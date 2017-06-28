RJ Haddy of Syfy’s Face Off Comes to Modesto

Modesto, CA – Modesto Con returns to Modesto Centre Plaza for another exciting pop culture convention July 8 and 9.

RJ Haddy, renowned makeup artist and finalist on Syfy’s “Face Off,” headlines Modesto Con 2017. He has worked on films like “Batman and Robin,” “There’s Something About Mary,” and “Contact.”

A party will kick off Modesto Con on Friday, July 7, from 7 P.M. to 12 A.M. Club Mod Con will feature music by Darealworldsound, a funky nerdy rapper who will start the party by dropping some nerdcore beats. Club Mod Con will also feature Jennifer Cihi who is best known for singing the theme to the popular anime, “Sailor Moon.” Fans of the show will be able to hear her sing at the Club Mod kickoff. The party will be 16 and up but will also feature beverages for the 21 and older crowd.

Modesto Con will run 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. on Saturday and Sunday for the Vendor and Artist halls. There will also be more activities planned throughout the weekend including a “Star Trek” party with Dr. Trek, Larry Nemecek. Larry is considered one of the foremost experts of “Star Trek.” Stay tuned to ModestoCon.com and the Modesto Con Facebook page for further guess announcements and events.

For more information on Modesto Con, visit their website www.modestocon.com.

To win free tickets to Modesto Con, follow myRipon on Facebook!