Ripon Police Investigate Stanislaus County Deputy Sheriff Officer Involved Shooting in Ripon

Ripon, CA – A multi-agency investigation is currently under way for an officer-involved shooting that occurred this morning on S. Manley Road and Tornell Circle in Ripon, CA. The Ripon Police Department is conducting the criminal investigation based on the location of the shooting.

The preliminary investigation shows that on 02-26-17 at about 2:56 a.m., Stanislaus County deputies responded to a 911 call on Sisk Road in Modesto. A vehicle matching the description in the call was found at SIsk Road and Pirrone Road by a deputy and a traffic stop was initiated.

A pursuit through Salida ensued and the driver led the deputies to S. Manley Road and Tornell Circle in Ripon, CA. At approximately 3:20 a.m. deputies broadcast that shots had been fired. The driver was struck and life saving measures were performed by emergency medical personnel. The female driver succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Investigators will need to make positive identification of the suspect and notify her family before her name can be released.

Detectives are in the preliminary stages of their investigation, processing the crime scene and interviewing witnesses. The deputy was not injured and will be placed on paid administrative leave which is standard protocol. His name is not being released at this time.

Three separate and independent investigations have been launched into this incident. The Ripon Police Department is the lead investigative agency for the criminal investigation. The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent review of the shooting and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an administrative review.

This is the first officer involved shooting for the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office since July of 2012.

If you have any information on this investigation please contact Ripon Police Department Detective Alex Burgos at 209-599-2102.

