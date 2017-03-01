Ripon – Officer involved Shooting

In the early hours of Sunday the 26th, responding to a 911 call, officers attempted to stop a woman on Sisk Road in Modesto. She failed to stop and took Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase that ended in Ripon on Tornell Circle. Witnesses say that they heard 3-4 gunshots at the conclusion of the chase. The female suspect was pronounced dead on the scene and the deputy was unharmed.

An investigation is underway.

We will add any updated information as we learn more details on what the 911 call was and what prompted the fatal encounter.

Updated:

Photos:

Updated:

Video of the investigation underway

Updated (2/27/17): Law enforcement have released the identification of the women as Evin Sanna Olsen, 46 of Modesto. Olsen and her husband are the owners of Barkin’ Dog Grill in downtown Modesto. For more information on Olsen, watch our friends on FOX40 tonight at 10pm and visit them at www.fox40.com.

Updated 2/28/2017

The cause of the officer involved shooting is still not known to us. We’ve contacted the various agencies and the response is the same, “we aren’t going to comment during the investigation.”

The Manteca Bulletin reported that one neighbor was awake at the time and inferred that the woman attempted to run over deputies with her vehicle which prompted the officers to open fire on her while she was still behind the wheel. myRipon.com talked to one neighbor and they said they were awakened by hearing loud commands of “Stop!” over and over again before hearing the crash into the house which backs up the prior claim. We have not had any of the investigators verify that story at this time though.

One thing we do now know though is that Evin Sanna Olsen suffered from bipolar disorder. Her husband, Hanibal Yadegar told the Modesto Bee that [Evin] was undergoing a manic episode that started in January when she stopped taking her medication. Yadegar said he had helped his wife get back on track before. “I just couldn’t this time around,” he said.