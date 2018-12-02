RCAF Press Release

Dear Community Member,

It’s a well-known fact that school improvements enhance a student’s desire to learn and compete at their full potential. The RCAF has installed $1.8m in donated improvements since 2013. The Ripon Unified School District (RUSD) has invested $924,000. In the past few months the RCAF Board, & many others, worked hard to advocate for Measure I School Bond that would’ve provided funds needed to replace the existing dilapidated stadium

bathrooms. This school bond would have taken care of so many other urgent facilities needs throughout the district. I’m sure you can understand our disappointment when RUSD voters rejected it. However, our resolve is strong, and our board has seen the benefits these improvements have already had on Ripon and regional student- athletes.



In partnership with RUSD, we are moving forward with architectural plans for the bathrooms/ticket booths, and should have a finalized concept for the architect to finish plans & submit to DSA (Division of the State Architect) soon. The stadium is State of California property, which means it’s a public-works, prevailing wage project.

How can you help?

1. Connect us to contractors and/or suppliers who’d be interested in learning how they can be involved in building the bathrooms/ticket booths with in-kind donations of labor and/or materials.

2. Submit a tax-deductible donation to “RCAF” PO Box 863, Ripon CA 95366 or use PayPal on our site at www.rcafsite.com.

In case you are wondering why we are continuing to raise funds for bathrooms after installing so much already, recent survey results have shown that: The RHS students and athletes prefer the porta-potties over the existing dreadful bathrooms. Out of 588 surveyed Ripon High students, 80% of them feel awkward while using their stadium restrooms.

This project has been so much more than a stadium revitalization. There have been several peripheral benefits. The last two seasons, the boys’ track athletes were league champions and the girls came close to winning that title. Several students chose their majors (i.e. architecture, construction management…) after working on the stadium project under a professional’s coaching. This has been a project our small town has been extremely proud of, and it’s the gem of our community. The attenders of events that are held here flood our struggling historic downtown, that’s just around the corner. It’s been an project that has inspired over 900 people to invest in their community. We are continuing to work hard raising funds for our kids, parents and grandparents, to be able to use a restroom that doesn’t look and feel like prison restrooms and invite you to become an active part of this successful grassroots project. All donations will be recognized relative to size, on a donor wall as soon as the bathrooms are completed.

Thank you for your consideration to invest in our kids and community,

Stephanie Hobbs, President/Founder RCAF Ripon High Stadium Project