Questions for City Council Candidates 2016 – Mark Winchell

-I feel Ripon has both a Police and Fire Department second to none in California. The Police Department need to replace patrol cars that have excessive mileage and computer equipment that does not work properly. The city’s cooperation with the Ripon Fire District will continue to assure residents quality paramedic and fire protection. I will work to keep them fully staffed and well equipped.

-Restrict growth to no more than 4% a year. Large developers would like to build large housing projects here, but want to lower our building standards. This is not acceptable to me or the community. In regards to growth, new businesses and residential growth on the north side of Highway 99 could divide our town in half and has become a concern. I believe there is a need for improvements on both the the 2nd Street overpass and the Fulton overpass, to allow safe passage for pedestrians, bicycles, joggers, etc. I feel it is important to keep Ripon a united community.

-Ripon is a beautiful town, but many of the town’s streets need to be repaired. I would like to see more funds allotted from the city’s budget for yearly maintenance and repairs on roads and other infrastructure. When applicable, we should apply for state grant funds that may help us out with these needed repairs. Put aside 30% of any budget surplus yearly to repair or replace many of our roads.