PRESS RELEASE – Ripon Police Law & Order Reward Program

Law and Order Reward Program
The Ripon Police Department has recently resurrected our Law and Order Reward Program which identifies youth in our community that is creating a positive impact by following rules of the road, being safe, or creating a positive environment in our community.
Some examples of when officers will be handing out “rewards” to kids are when they are observed wearing
their helmets while on their bikes, scooters or skateboards, obeying traffic laws and riding in safe locations. The main focus will be those in our community that are under the age of 12, but officers will not be limited to age restrictions in handing out these rewards.
Through this program, we are looking for opportunities to reinforce safe riding, reach out to and interact with young riders and their parents, families and friends and help keep our community safe. We are hoping this program, partnered with other programs in place, will help reinforce a positive environment between the police department and our youth, further building connections throughout our community.
The Department is partnering with local businesses who have donated items to the program in the form of certificates. We would like to thank these partners:
Pizza Plus – 110 W. Main St., Ripon
Ripon Café – 150 N. Wilma Ave. #10, Ripon
Isabel’s Vintage Café – 102 W. Main St. Ripon
Burgess Bakery – 120 W. Main St., Ripon
Boomers – 4215 Bangs Ave., Modesto
