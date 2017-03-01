Press Release Officer Involved Shooting – Tornell Circle February 28, 2017

On February 26, at approximately 2:56 am, Stanislaus County Deputies responded to a 911 call at a business located in the 4000 block of Sisk Road in Modesto. The report was of an assault on a security guard. Upon the Deputy’s arrival, he spotted the suspect vehicle leaving the area. Attempts to perform a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle were unsuccessful, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued along several surface roads in Salida, ultimately heading northbound on Highway 99 towards the San Joaquin -Stanislaus County border.

The pursuit continued into San Joaquin County. At approximately 3:17 am, the vehicle continued to be pursued by Stanislaus County Deputies to the off-ramp at the E. Main Street, where it continued into Ripon. Ripon Officers attempted to assist Stanislaus Deputies at this time, those attempts also failed. The suspect vehicle headed south on S. Manley Rd. and stopped near Tornell Cir. After the vehicle stopped, attempts were made to extricate the driver from the vehicle. While these attempts were being made, the vehicle backed up and then pulled forward. During this period, a Stanislaus County Deputy discharged his firearm into the suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle maneuvered around marked patrol units and turned west on Tornell Cir. Another attempt to contact the driver was made in the 700 block of Tornell Cir. This attempt was also unsuccessful. The suspect vehicle then accelerated and struck the front of the home located at 769 Tornell Cir.

Stanislaus County Deputies, Ripon Police Officers and members from the Ripon Consolidated Fire District attempted life saving measures on the suspect who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The suspect has been identified as Evin Olsen, 46 years of age, of Modesto.

The Ripon Police Department continues to be the lead investigative agency for the criminal investigation. The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent review of the shooting, and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an administrative review.

Edward Ormonde Chief of Police

Steve Merchant Lieutenant – Press Information Officer

