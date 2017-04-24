Press Release: Air Force Academy Athletic Participation Signing

-Jessica Groen joining US Air Force Women’s Soccer Team

Modesto, CA – Jessica Groen of Modesto Christian School will be signing a Soccer Participation Agreement with the United States Air Force Academy for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Modesto Christian School will be hosting this event on Thursday, April 27 at 12:20pm in the Gymnasium of the High School Campus at 5755 Sisk Road, Modesto, CA 95356. We welcome family and friends to be a part of this momentous occasion. Light refreshments served.

Modesto Christian School has a history of exceptional athletic achievement by its alumni, most recently including Chuck Hayes (Houston Rockets), Isaiah Burse (San Diego Chargers), Zach Sudfeld (New England Patriots), Nate Sudfeld (Washington Redskins), and Richard Midgley (Atlanta Hawks – Scout). Jessica’s appointment to the Air Force Academy celebrates her success as a soccer player and positions her to make an impact far beyond the athletic arena. MCS Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Burton wrote this about Jessica: “Appointments to one of the premier military academies are among the most prestigious college opportunities available to students. To be appointed, Jessica had to nominated by our Congressman Jeff Denham, she had to pass rigorous academic, psychological and physical reviews, and she had to rank among the top applicants to the Air Force Academy. Those who now Jessica know that she is a young woman of incredible character, in addition to her many talents. We are proud of her and know that she will represent herself, her family, MC, our country, and our Savior well.”

About Modesto Christian School, Inc.

Modesto Christian provides students with an exceptional learning environment with remarkable students, staff and parents. It is our goal to partner with families as their student’s step through the education process; growing and maturing each step of the way. Modesto Christian is committed to the development of each student and provides a spiritual foundation through biblical teaching and a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

Modesto Christian School is accredited by the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) and the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). Modesto Christian School is accredited by both associations at the Elementary, Middle School, and High School levels (K-12). To learn more visit modestochristian.org, or call us at 209-529-5510.