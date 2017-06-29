Police Investigate Body Found In Stanislaus River

*Updates will be posted at the bottom*

From the Ripon Police Department:

At approximately 1 pm Ripon Police and Fire Department units responded to the Stanislaus River near the Spring Creek Country Club, regarding a report of a body in the river.

Upon arrival a recovery was completed. There is no further information at this time due to the fact that this case still under investigation.

Update: The body is a white male. We are told that he was clothed and it sounds like he was in the water for some time.