Police Investigate Body Found In Stanislaus River

Photo courtesy of CentralValleyTV.net

From the Ripon Police Department:

At approximately 1 pm Ripon Police and Fire Department units responded to the Stanislaus River near the Spring Creek Country Club, regarding a report of a body in the river.

Upon arrival a recovery was completed. There is no further information at this time due to the fact that this case still under investigation.

P.I.O.-Lieutenant Steve Merchant Ripon Police Department 259 N. Wilma Ave. Ripon, CA 95366 209-599-2102 Business 209-599-0262 Desk 209-599-4034 FAX Smerchant@cityofripon.org

Update: The body is a white male. We are told that he was clothed and it sounds like he was in the water for some time.

2 thoughts on “Police Investigate Body Found In Stanislaus River

  • Lisa Hunsinger
    May 2, 2017 at 3:18 pm
    Do you have be an approx age? Color of hair? Eyes, height??? My son has been missing for 5 weeks now.

    • adminPost author
      May 2, 2017 at 3:43 pm
      Hi Lisa. We are working on gathering more information.

