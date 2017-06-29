Police Investigate Body Found In Stanislaus River
*Updates will be posted at the bottom*
From the Ripon Police Department:
At approximately 1 pm Ripon Police and Fire Department units responded to the Stanislaus River near the Spring Creek Country Club, regarding a report of a body in the river.
Upon arrival a recovery was completed. There is no further information at this time due to the fact that this case still under investigation.
P.I.O.-Lieutenant Steve Merchant Ripon Police Department 259 N. Wilma Ave. Ripon, CA 95366 209-599-2102 Business 209-599-0262 Desk 209-599-4034 FAX Smerchant@cityofripon.org
—end nixle advisory—
Update: The body is a white male. We are told that he was clothed and it sounds like he was in the water for some time.
2 thoughts on “Police Investigate Body Found In Stanislaus River”
Do you have be an approx age? Color of hair? Eyes, height??? My son has been missing for 5 weeks now.
Hi Lisa. We are working on gathering more information.