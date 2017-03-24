Obituary – Pearl Ora Hackett

Pearl Ora Hackett

3/24/1924 to 2/6/2017

Pearl passed in her sleep with David and

Kaie Hackett by her side.

Pearl was born in Makoti N.D., to Ben and Mabel Stafslien, on March 24, 1924. She graduated from Makoti High School and went on to receive a BS in Nursing from Anker Hospital in Minneapolis Minn.

Pearl Staflien was married to Ben Hackett on March 22, 1946. Pearl and Ben were married 51 years.

Pearl worked as a RN all over the country, as Ben Hackett (Lt.Col.R) followed his Army Aviation career around the US and abroad. She worked at Sharpe Army depot near the end of her career and retired from Doctors Hospital in Modesto. Pearl enjoyed playing golf and bridge with Ben and their many bridge partners. Pearl loved her friends and neighbors in the Spring Creek neighborhood and everything Spring Creek CC had to offer, especially watching golfers navigate the 9th hole at SCGCC, just outside her back door. Pearl served on the Board of Directors at SCGCC and was proud of the accomplishments of the board.

Pearl is survived by David and Peter Hackett her two sons, their wives Katie and Jan, along with 5 grandchildren, Megan Samantha Matt, Tyler and Ben Hackett. Also blessed with 9 Great Grandchildren. Derris and Jim Stafslien, Pearls brothers and Twyla Erb her sister survive her.

Pearl is preceded in death by husband Ben Hackett and her older brother Myron Stafslien.

The final “Pearlie Prayer Meeting” will be held at Spring Creek Golf and Country Club for family and friends on April 30th @ 6 PM.

Come and celebrate her life!