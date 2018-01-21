Local BBQers Team Up to Share Passion with Community

by Joanna Metheny

On Saturday, January 27th, long-time Ripon residents Jason Buffalow and John Heida will be at Schemper’s Ace Hardware dishing out delicious BBQ samples. Head on over to Schemper’s between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to sample one of their delicious offerings at this free event. In addition to traditional BBQ items like tri tip, they will also be making everything from beef jerky to pizza.

Friends for years, both Buffalow and Heida had developed an independent love for their Traeger Grills. Unlike a standard gas or charcoal grill, Traeger grills are a unique combination of electric grill, smoker, and oven all in one. Making use of varietal wood pellets, the Traeger infuses flavor into whatever is cooked inside of it. Unlike other grills, they are vastly more versatile and can even be used for baking and braising.

The two friends’ passion for their grills was fortuitously linked when they both happened to connect over Instagram. Later they both entered a “Best of Traeger” contest, where they came in 3rd and 4th. This continued to lead to considerable Instagram renown, and today Buffalow and Heida each have upwards of 19k and 24k followers. In addition, they have become official brand influences for Traeger.

Saturday’s event is not sponsored by Traeger, but was rather inspired by Buffalow and Heida as a way to not only share their love of BBQ, but also give back to the local community. Schemper’s is the only Ripon business that carries the Traeger line, and therefore was the natural choice of location to showcase the grills’ unique features. Buffalow and Heida will be sourcing all their meats from another local favorite, Austin Meats.

Throughout the day on Saturday, Buffalow and Heida will be exhibiting the wide variety of meats that can be cooked up on their grills. Samplings will be grilled and finished at different times, so for those who’d like to try more than one, feel free to hang out a while, browse Schemper’s, meet some new neighbors, or chat with the men about their techniques.

For those whose appetite is whet, or would like to try their hand at home, check out Heida’s blog http://beerbbqandbeards.com/blog/, or the men’s tantalizing Instagram accounts @beerbbqandbeards and @buffalowbbq.

About the author: For nearly a decade, Joanna Metheny has been a freelance writer specialized in the coverage of local topics and community interest stories. A Central Valley transplant and Bay Area native, Joanna permanently relocated to Ripon and hasn’t looked back once. She loves the city’s proud agricultural history and small town feel. Joanna enjoys spending her time in the community, tending her garden, and discovering local secrets along Ripon’s backroads.