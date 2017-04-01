Let’s Walk!

by Jolene Peters

In today’s fast-paced world, many of us want to get back to the basics. We are yearning to connect more with the Earth, nature, and the ones we love. Creating a healthier lifestyle eases daily stress and allows us to live more mindful and meaningful lives.

This past January, my father had emergency open-heart surgery. He is the most generous and loving individual, however, he wasn’t taking care of himself the way he cared for others. Self-care is vital. Eating nutritious foods, exercising, stimulating your mind, sleeping well, and connecting with your community and those you love are all essential.

The doctor prescribed two actions for my father: eat in moderation and WALK. So I immediately set a timer on his phone for 10am and 3pm as a reminder to get outside and start moving. He is listening to his body and increasing the distance of his walks each day.

We are not striving for perfection. Instead, we are striving to become more present. So grab a friend, co-worker, partner, or kids and get outside. Enjoy this beautiful world we live in and feel a renewed charge of energy.

5 benefits of walking outside at least 30 minutes per day:

Helps to relieve stress and improve your mood – especially when done around nature. Build bone mass; reducing risk of osteoporosis. Improve blood circulation and pressure, helping your body to better heal itself. Proven to help reduce weight. Also, giving you a boost of Vitamin D. Allows for deeper breathing and time to connect with your thoughts.

Jolene Peters is the owner of Studio Joy Pilates and Fitness in Ripon. Jolene is a certified Pilates, Barre, and TRX instructor. She worked as a professional dancer in Los Angeles for 15 years and recently moved to Ripon to share her passion for fitness and a healthy lifestyle.