Laurel’s Vintage Cafe – Ripon

-By Kathy Cragin

As I sit in quite possibly the most adorable little restaurant in town, I just feel like I have to write about it!

You see, this little town of ours has so much potential for quaintness and uniqueness. Our town is something special, in part because of the wonderful community’s for folks who live here, but also because of these businesses who are striving to succeed in bringing those unique elements to our town. In a town where “word of mouth” can make or break you, I think we need to be extremely conscientious of those words and strive to build our town up wherever and whenever we can. That’s how Ripon thrives.

So this morning, instead of getting the bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit from Carl’s Jr. (yes, I’m a huge fan of that glorious fattening deliciousness), and instead of plopping down at Denny’s to write, I intentionally chose Laurel’s because I had never been here and the fabulous green signage has been catching my eye every time I drive around the corner of Stockton and Main.

The retro design of this place immediately made my heart happy – there has definitely been a makeover from when it was the delightful Corner Stop Eatery. Everything: the floors, tables, chairs, countertop, and colors – totally my style, even the classics in the speakers: Singing In the Rain, the Rat Pack, oldies to my heart’s content! The strawberry blonde sporting a kerchief in her hair was super sweet as I was chatting her ear off about the varieties of food/coffee to see what choices I had. I settled on a breakfast sandwich, as that seems to be one of the most popular breakfast items at Laurel’s, and after my first bite, I understand why! Eggs, smoky bacon, and cheese on a soft bagel, so good! But if I’m going to be honest, I can’t wait to come back and try their biscuits and gravy! I ordered a white mocha because caffeine! and it’s one of the best I’ve had in a long time. I’m looking forward to trying lunch here as well – lots of sandwich choices!