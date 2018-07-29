Junior Artisan Marketplace – Saturday the 28th

The Junior Artisan Marketplace (scheduled for Saturday, July 28th, 9:00-11:30 a.m. at Backus Performance in Ripon) was created with the local kids of our Ripon community in mind. This event will feature the abilities and creations of approximately 10 young businesses, a few of which are sibling partnerships. Their products range from home décor to accessories as well as body care items and artwork.

The Junior Artisan Marketplace (JAM) is the brainchild of Kathy Cragin and Melissa Backus, as well as Anastasia Ludolph. Kathy Cragin is the small business owner of A Dollar 298 (found on both Facebook and Instagram). She has participated in numerous boutiques similar to JAM and has been sharing her experiences and advice with the young crowd participating in this first event. Melissa owns and operates Backus Performance (located at 968 Goodwin Dr. in Ripon), which offers numerous activities including gymnastics, arts and crafts for adults and children, as well as physical fitness classes for adults. Anastasia Ludolph is the gymnastics instructor at Backus Performance and teaches many of the arts and crafts events that take place there alongside Melissa. You can find more information about Backus Performance at www.backusperformance.com

The interest in JAM has been great, both from creative entrepreneurial kiddos and the community of Ripon as well. It is the hope of the coordinators to make JAM a monthly event, aiming for the last Saturday of each month. This month we will start with our vendors inside the facility with the future goal of expanding to the parking lot, providing shade for the outside vendors and customers.

Our vendors this month include Sew Fun Creations, Schoolland Constructions, Kennedy’s Crochet and Crafts, Sam and Matty’s Magnets, Unique signs by Jayne, Beaded Lizards by Annie, Clay Creations, Fox Rainbow Slime, Fabric Frenzy, Linc’s Cool Jars, and Face Painting by Maddy. We hope to expand in the future to include live music from our local talented kids as well as showcasing youth artwork such as paintings, drawings, and pottery. We will also provide snacks and drinks for purchase.

The goal of JAM is to encourage the entrepreneurial spirit in children, to celebrate their various creative talents, and to give them an opportunity to taste a bit of success. They are our future. The vendors pay a small fee, which is used to help offset advertising costs. Those fees, as well as donations gathered from the raffle put together for the event, will be put in a scholarship fund to help provide opportunities for other children with financial need to participate in activities at Backus Performance.

For interest in future events, please join Junior Artisan Marketplace on Facebook or contact Kathy Cragin at katcragin.gmail.com.