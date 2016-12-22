Questions for City Council Candidates 2016 – Jacob Parks

-Economic Development

The success of Ripon’s future isn’t going to be just relaying our rich history, but also crafting a future that will allow our town to thrive economically. With the continued unrelenting growth of Modesto and Manteca, Ripon’s ability to expand economically will be the only way to ensure our values and culture won’t be overrun. With economic development being critical to our future, it is important that each decision for expansion be pragmatic and measured. Many of the surroundings communities have grown for the sake of growing, with little thought being given to the quality of life of the residents. Ripon has remained the “Jewel of the Valley” preciously because we have not grown faster than our resources can handle. This allowed for our Police Department to keep a handle on crime, graffiti to remain virtually non-existent around town, public parks to remain prestige, and the City to balance the budget. With ever increasing constraints on our budget and resources, going forward the City is going to have to rely on providing new innovative solutions to ensuring Ripon’s future success. While it is becoming more and more expansive to hire people, the City will need to continue to utilize technology to allow staff to remain efficient in their jobs. Innovation is also going to play a role in water usage and storage. The State of California is only going to increase the conservation demands on individuals without the increasing the storage capacity. It will be imperative for cities and regions to find innovative ways to solve water storage problems in their own communities.