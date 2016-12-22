How to Pronounce Ripon and Almonds

by Joan Bannan

Only one P, but . . .

Since I moved to this delightful little town twelve years ago, I have explained to callers many a time that it’s spelled Ripon, not Rippon.

I sort of wondered why it wasn’t pronounced “Ripe-on,” but didn’t question it until I was talking to a client who lives in Ripon, Wisconsin. Their Ripon, like ours, is a family-oriented community that has the advantages and conveniences of living near a more populated area, but the peacefulness and safety of a small town. Plus, my client told me it was established by Dutch settlers. But, alas, she didn’t know why the other Ripon is also pronounced Rippon.

The mystery was solved one Sunday evening when I was nurturing my then addiction to Downton Abbey. The little town near Downton is also called Ripon. “Ah ha!” I said to myself, “That explains it!” Of course, the Ripon in England has probably been around longer than the USA. Just as the British pronounce “vit” in vitamins rhyming with bit, they must be behind the origins of the pronunciation of our Yankee Ripons.

And what about Almonds?

Before I moved here, the only person I knew that pronounced almonds without the L, was my paternal grandmother. But she also pronounced wash with an R in it. I adapted the way I pronounced both words when I learned how to spell. The father of our country was no longer George Warshington.

In our little city, I listened carefully to different folks using the two different pronunciations of the word almond. I realized the people who grew the nuts did not pronounce the L. The people who buy them do.

Last week a newscaster was interviewing the CEO of Blue Diamond and asked him about it. The CEO’s reply validated what I had observed. He said that people who had spent generations farming almonds had earned the right to pronounce it the way they do. The newscaster summarized and the CEO agreed, “Then both are correct.”

From my daughter I heard the most satisfying explanation. “When the farmers are harvesting the almonds, they shake the L out of them.”

Just Joan Bannan has written four nonfiction books. She lives in Northern California in a small city with too many roundabouts, in a home with too many birds. Her first novel, Halfa Moon, was released in October of 2013. Her second Novel, Halfa Twin is due out early 2015.