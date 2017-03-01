Highway 99 Northbound Lane CLOSED until 5pm – Updates

MANTECA – Highway 99 was closed Wednesday morning from as far south as the 120 bypass to as far north as Arch Road. Law enforcement is currently conducting an investigation into an officer involved shooting.

Initial reports were that a man was on the freeway wielding a knife asking to be shot. We have reports that he was shot but it wasn’t fatal.

We also had reports that cops were searching the adjacent neighborhood and a chopper was in the air.

We have been told that the freeway will not be opened until 5:01pm.

Further details will be posted when they become available.

Update: Southbound lanes are open

Update: Northbound is open with exception of one lane. Traffic is moving slowly in the area.

Update: Manteca Sergeant Mike Aguilar said, “(He) was making comments, wanting suicide by cop, as was reported. So officers were on scene, and during the course of contacting the subject, a Taser was deployed and shots were fired. The subject was hit and has since been transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

Update 1:53pm: Ripon frontage streets are really congested due to this earlier closure. If you have extra time to spare please leave earlier than usual to reach your destination on time.