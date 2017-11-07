Get a Jump on Holiday Shopping at the Homestead Market Faire This Saturday

by Joanna Metheny

This Saturday morning will mark the 3rd annual Homestead Market Faire. The Faire provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to shop for quality handmade items, crafted by local vendors. Kick off the holiday shopping season early by heading out into the country to 21420 S. Olive Avenue between 9 a.m. and 2pm on Nov. 4th.

The Homestead Market Faire, run by mother and daughter-in-law team Shirley and Ashley Enserink, was originally inspired by another beloved Ripon event, the Urban Farm Sale, which was typically held in May. Hailing from a family with a fondness for hosting, the Enserinks decided to host a handmade market of their own. Held on their property each year, shopping at the Homestead Market Faire is a picturesque experience that provides the perfect opportunity to enjoy the fall season and the local community. Begun in 2015, the Homestead Faire has almost doubled in size in three short years, starting with 16 vendors the first season, and now hosting a fully-booked roster of 30.

This year’s vendors will be showcasing almost exclusively handmade items ranging from crochet and modern boho décor to metalwork and custom designed paper cards. There will also be a number of booths selling locally crafted foods, such as olive oil, honey, and pastries. Make sure to swing by host Shirley Enserink’s Olive Cottage Design for reclaimed wood home décor. A full list of all vendors can be found on the Homestead Market Faire’s facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/events/118359475542039/

Those looking to get an early jump on Christmas cards or holiday family photos should visit the photo booth set up with Ashley Nicole Photography. For just $20, customers can get a quick 5 minute photo session, with digital images. Another vendor will be offering wreaths made from fresh greenery, or alternatively, orders can be placed for those looking to bring something home closer to the holidays.

Entry to the faire is free, and there will be plenty of street parking available. Most vendors are equipped to accept cash only, so plan accordingly. Although there is light rain in the forecast and the entire event is held outside, there will be plenty of pop-ups to keep vendors, shoppers, and wares alike dry during the morning. Additionally, there were be a variety of hot beverages available for purchase to keep everyone warm and cozy.

About the author: For nearly a decade, Joanna Metheny has been a freelance writer specialized in the coverage of local topics and community interest stories. A Central Valley transplant and Bay Area native, Joanna permanently relocated to Ripon and hasn’t looked back once. She loves the city’s proud agricultural history and small town feel. Joanna enjoys spending her time in the community, tending her garden, and discovering local secrets along Ripon’s backroads.