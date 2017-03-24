First Responders Appreciation Day – April 1, 2017

Sent to us by Councilman Mike Restuccia

I have continued to be frustrated and saddened how people in this country are disrespecting and abusing the 1st responders in our Nation, and in several instances assassinating them. Therefore, I want to show appreciation for our local Police, Dispatchers, Firefighters, Paramedics and EMT’s

After watching the train wreck in New Jersey and 1st responders once again putting their lives on the line for all the injured, I felt I needed to help make a difference. I immediately decided to sponsor a 1st responder Appreciation Day in Ripon. I made a few phones to build a grassroots team to help with this effort. It has been decided to hold the event the 1st Saturday in April every year beginning in 2017. The event is a community appreciation expression of Ripon First Responders.

I introduced a Resolution to the Ripon City Council who approved the Resolution naming the first Saturday of each April First Responders Appreciation Day.

I am working with our State Senator, Cathleen Galgiani and State Assemblyman Heath Flora, to obtain a similar Resolution at th

e State level. In addition, I am working with Congressman Jeff Denham’s office to obtain a National resolution. We hope we are successful in all cases as there is neither a State or National First Responder Appreciation Day.

Below is a summary of the event



Date and Time: Saturday, April 1, 2017

Gathering at 8:45 a.m. at the Ripon Consolidated Fire Department located at 142 S. Stockton Ave., Ripon – Street parking only

Walk at 9:00 a.m. to the Ripon Police Department, approximately a 20-minutes, with the event ending by noon.

Upon arrival at the Police Department there will be Department statements regarding community care and commitment given by the Fire and Police Chiefs, community appreciation acknowledgments, and prayer of thanks and blessing.