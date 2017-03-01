Fence Down, Does Insurance Cover It?

With these hard rains and high windstorms, we have experienced many insured’s asking about coverage for their fences. Your home insurance policy may offer coverage but it can seem difficult to determine if you should file a claim.

In most cases, insurers will only provide a limited amount of coverage for your fence or yard. Here in California we have what is called the “Good Neighbor Fence Law” which states that a fence that separates two properties means the owners of each property share the responsibility. Repair costs would be split between the parties that share a benefit of the fence. The percentage is usually 50% and your policy would cover your half of the costs.