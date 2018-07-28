Farmers Market Returns to Downtown Ripon

by Joanna Metheny

After a more than two year dry spell, next week Riponites will once again have their very own farmers market. Jointly hosted by Studio Joy and the Oak Valley Youth Garden, the farmers market will be held on Thursday, July 19th from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Studio Joy Parking lot.

Born in Manteca, Studio Joy owner Jolene Peters has fond memories of years her family spent living in Los Angeles, where weekly visits to the local farmers market were their tradition. Upon returning to this area four years ago, Peters had been wanting to recreate the happy experiences her family shared. She is passionate about fostering community, and encouraging families and residents to connect and enjoy spending time together. A farmers market provides the perfect avenue to support this passion, as well as give Riponites access to fresh, local produce, and handmade goods. Studio Joy’s recent partnering with the Oak Valley Youth Garden further spurred Peters’ interest in starting the market.

When Peters first envisioned a Ripon market, she had originally imagined having just a handful of farmers. However, after initial word got out and interest flooded in, the market rapidly expanded to a currently scheduled 15 vendors. The market will focus on local produce, prepared foods, and handmade goods. Scheduled farms include De Palma, Ratto, and Jessica Coleman. Other vendors will include the Wild Blooms flower truck, honey, the Tri Tipery, handmade soaps and bath bombs, Nature’s Country Corner’s pies, pizza, kettle corn, Lacee King’s Prism flowers, Nuts Up flavored nuts, hummus, and Miss Kay’s candies and creations.

The market will be a not-for-profit venture, with all proceeds from vendor fees going towards a planned shared garden space located behind Studio Joy. Peters’ vision for the garden area is an outdoor garden space for holding events, outdoor pilates classes, and farm to fork dinners. The site will also be the future location of the Oak Valley Youth Garden, and Peters envisions it as being a place not only for Studio Joy’s clients, but all Ripon residents from the youth to residents at Bethany Home.

Owned by Jolene Peters and co-run by Jolene McKiernan, Studio Joy is a pilates studio focused on body-positivity and mind-body health through core supportive lengthening and strengthening movements in a fun and encouraging environment. The studio is located in the former Ripon Chamber of Commerce building at 929 W. Main Street.

Don’t put off going to the market, as it is only slated to run four consecutive weeks, wrapping up around the time Ripon schools are back in session. This season will serve as a trial run, with hopes of extending the market season next year. Parking for the market will be available next door to the studio, in the Schemper’s parking lot.

There are still a limited number of vendor spots available. Those interested should contact Jolene Peters at (209) 253-4040, or visit the Studio Joy website at studiojoypilates.com, then click on farmers market to find a vendor application. Peters is also hoping to include the talent of a local musician at the market. Any area musicians interested in volunteering a bit of time to support their community should contact Peters at the information above.

About the author: For nearly a decade, Joanna Metheny has been a freelance writer specialized in the coverage of local topics and community interest stories. A Central Valley transplant and Bay Area native, Joanna permanently relocated to Ripon and hasn’t looked back once. She loves the city’s proud agricultural history and small town feel. Joanna enjoys spending her time in the community, tending her garden, and discovering local secrets along Ripon’s backroads.