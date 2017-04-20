Done with driving school and ready to hit the road – this list helps find the safest vehicle based on many critical factors.

by Mark Maliepaard, Morris Insurance Agency

In the market for a pre-owned vehicle? Do you have a new driver in the household? Would it be helpful to have a list of used vehicles that considers safety, price, and desired models?

Of the parents that buy a car to help their new teen driver, 83% purchase a used car. Even if you are a new driver yourself, you may want to check the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) list for the safest cars for teen drivers. After reviewing the list you may also want to contact your Insurance Agent to request quotes on different models, as all vehicles are not rated the same.

The list categorizes the cars according to make, model, and prices. Taken into consideration are the vehicle’s safety and driving features, the driver’s skill level, price points, and safety rating.

The list also accounts for the best pre-loved models to get, based on market surveys. Vehicle prices range from an estimate $2,000 to $20,000 and all have an electronic stability control feature. It is advisable to avoid high-powered engines and keep to the bigger and heavier vehicles to keep your teen driver away from accidents.

Here are the vehicles that made the top spot for their respective categories in the under $20,000 safest teen cars list of the IIHS:

Safest Pre-Used Cars for Teen Drivers

Make Model Year Price Large Car Volvo S80 2007 and newer $4,000 Midsize Car Dodge Avenger 2011-2014 $5,300 Small SUV Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2011 and newer $6,900 Midsize SUV Volvo XC90 2005 and newer $2,500 Minivan Kia Sedona 2015 and newer $14,700 Pickup Toyota Tundra 2014 and newer $15,600

Complete list of vehicles at Insurance Institute for Highway Safety:

http://www.iihs.org/iihs/ratings/vehicles-for-teens

National Highway Safety Administration Recall look up:

https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls

Mark Maliepaard is a lifelong Ripon resident. He is an Independent Insurance Agent within Morris Insurance Agency providing personal and commercial insurance options.He enjoys being a member of the Ripon Rotary, a board member for another local club, and volunteering whenever possible. Mark can be reached at 1408 W. Main St., Suite B in Ripon, at 209-599-0707 or at markm@morrisinsagency.com.