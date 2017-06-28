Disney & Warner Bros. Movies At Mistlin Sports Park

Ripon, CA – On June 14, 2017 we announced on our social media that Movies in the Park presented by the City of Ripon Parks and Recreation Department would be returning to Mistlin Sports Park. We now can confirm exact dates, times and movie titles to be shown during this free Summer community event.

Friday, July 21st: Beauty and the Beast (PG)

Gates Open: 7:45pm / Movie Start: 8:45PM



Friday, August 11th: Storks (PG)

Gates Open: 7:30PM / Movie Start: 8:30PM



We are also told that during the Movies in the Park events, the Ripon Police Explorers will be running their concession stand selling popcorn, soda, water and candy. All proceeds from the concession stand will go right back into the explorer program.

For more information on the Movies in the Park series at Mistlin Sports Park, contact the Ripon Parks and Recreation Department at (209) 599-2108 or visit them at www.cityofripon.org.

To see previews of both movies, visit our Facebook page.