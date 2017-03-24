Clickfood clicks into Ripon

What is your slogan or motto?

Striving to bring convenience and simplicity to people’s lives.

What makes your business unique?

We bring your favorite restaurants to your doorstep. Restaurants that don’t normally deliver now can, possible through Clickfood food delivery service.

What products/services do you offer?

Food delivery service. We deliver any restaurants food within Ripon to your home or place of business.

What would you like Ripon residents to know about your business?

We want to extend our hands of our local business to our hungry Riponites by broadening their food options. Marking one change, one person at a time.

What do you enjoy most about doing business in Ripon?

Being raised in Ripon for 13 years, I’ve seen how big our community has grown and show no signs of stopping. Same goes with the hearts of the citizens. I’ve never seen a community so caring and willing to help a neighbor. Makes me proud to be a Riponite.

Contact Clickfood:

(209) 576-5940

clickfood3265@gmail.com

www.clickfooddeliveries.com