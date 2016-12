Come hear Daniel Lemke, President of Breaking the Cycle – Bicycling across the USA for 15 months to help end sex trafficking in America

Heartland Community Church

510 W. Main St., Ripon

April 14, 2016, 7 PM

A free will offering will be taken

Hosted by Ripon RAFT. For more information, go to

www.bikethroughtraffic.com