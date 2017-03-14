Body found near CA-99 in Salida

Salida, CA – Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body near CA-99, near the railroad tracks.

Salida Fire Department responded to the scene around 1:30pm.

The body appears to have been there for several days, according to reports from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. Detectives will be taking over the scene Monday afternoon.

According to reports, the body is a black male, believed to be in his 20s or 30s and was discovered by Union Pacific Railroad while passing by. The cause of death is unknown but is being considered a suspicious death at this time.