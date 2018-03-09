Friday, March 9, 2018
Ripon Grange Hall
Community & Government   Entertainment   Non-Profit Organizations   Food & Dining
20948071792094807179
RiponGrange511@gmail.com

Hall for rent 7 days a week. Interior recently updated.

Ripon Community Garden
Community & Government   Agriculture   Service Clubs   Fruit & Produce   Home & Garden
209-599-9988209-599-9988
209-969-5353209-969-5353
sharon6115@charter.net

Ripon Community Garden will offer the opportunity, to raise vegetables or flowers, to the residents of Ripon, who would not otherwise have the property to do so. The association will provide speakers and educational materials and the ability to share information, ideas, recipes, etc. We have 2.25 acres at Vera and Doak. The plan is to build raised boxes with hardware cloth liners to protect against the gophers. The association will also be providing fresh produce to the local food bank. This will be an excellent place to enjoy the earth, the sunshine and each other.

Ripon Consolidated Fire Dept
Community & Government
599-4209599-4209
599-2847
dbitters@riponfire.com
Ripon Police Department
Community & Government
599-2102599-2102
599-4034
edormonde@cityofripon.org
City of Ripon
Community & Government
599-2108599-2108
599-2685
lcompton@cityofripon.org
