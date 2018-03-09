Community & Government

Ripon Community Garden will offer the opportunity, to raise vegetables or flowers, to the residents of Ripon, who would not otherwise have the property to do so. The association will provide speakers and educational materials and the ability to share information, ideas, recipes, etc. We have 2.25 acres at Vera and Doak. The plan is to build raised boxes with hardware cloth liners to protect against the gophers. The association will also be providing fresh produce to the local food bank. This will be an excellent place to enjoy the earth, the sunshine and each other.