Around the Area – “Stockmarket” pop-up market moves to Caldwell Park, Stockton

Stockmarket, a makers market in Stockton, will host its fourteenth event on ​Saturday, April 15​th, 2017 from 10am-4pm​ at its ​new location in Caldwell

Park, at Pacific Avenue and Alpine Avenue.

This will be the third location for the pop-up market, true to the vision of exploring and activating different areas of the city.

This pop-up market showcases a curated selection of the region’s best makers, designers, artisan foods, vintage sellers, and music. Expect to find vendors selling handmade jewelry, screen printed clothing, organic body products, original artwork, vintage collectibles and more! Food trucks will line the south end of the park- three bands and a DJ will set the tone with live music.

Stockmarket is part food truck frenzy, part makers market, part music festival.

Creators of Stockmarket, Goodstock Productions, are looking forward to the move and expect a significant increase in attendance, naming an increase in vendors and food trucks, greater accessibility, and a more relaxed atmosphere as the main factors. Though the Miracle Mile on-street location was great, the market is ready to expand again.

In many ways, the park- with its green landscape, playground, shade trees, and overall size- is an ideal fit for Stockmarket. Keeping with the open-air component and adding green space lends to the already cheerful atmosphere and further emphasizes the feeling of community. Patrons are encouraged to walk or bicycle to the event. Stockmarket is family friendly, dogs (on leash) are welcome, and admission is free.

Goodstock Productions’ mission is to create community-centric, collaborative events. The focus is always on inspiring, supporting and growing the local creative class through dynamic and interactive experiences. Sponsors of Stockmarket include Visit Stockton, The Current, The Haggin Museum, Crossroads Trading Co. and Music Go Round. The market will be held in Caldwell Park, 3100 Allston Way (behind S-Mart Foods) in Stockton, 95204. The market will run April through September, held on the third Saturday of each month, from 10am-4pm. A December holiday edition is TBA.