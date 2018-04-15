Abundance Market Comes to the Ripon Community Garden

by Joanna Metheny

The Ripon Community Garden and Oak Valley Youth Garden are pleased to announce Abundance Market, a vendor craft fair, at the Ripon Community Garden, on Saturday April 28, from 9 am to 3 pm. Invite your friends and family to spend a spring day shopping in the beautiful garden from among 30 local vendors showcasing handmade items.

Market visitors will enjoy browsing among hand knit goods, home-sewn dresses, organic, vegan soaps and body products, local raw honey, jellies and jams, upcycled wares, and more. For a taste of what will be for sale at the market, check out the Abundance Market’s facebook page. For those needing fuel while browsing, Wandering Barista will be serving up delicious coffees and lunch items will be available for purchase.

Stop by the Oak Valley Youth Garden table to pick up one of their limited edition logo tote bags or a tomato plant. The Ripon Community Garden will be selling drinks. All proceeds help support the gardens.

Make sure to also check out the vendor raffle. Market goers will have an additional opportunity to support the community and youth gardens by purchasing raffle tickets for one-of-a-kind vendor items, as well as tickets to the Gallo Center or the State Theatre.

For further information, check out the Abundance Market event page or the Oak Valley Youth Garden’s website.

The Ripon Community Garden is located at 1179 Vera Avenue.