What is your slogan or motto?

The Goodness of Gourmet, to Go

What makes your business unique?

A Matter of Taste Specializes in Gourmet Grab N Go Breakfast Sandwiches, Lunches, Dinners, & Catering. We are family owned and operated and offer our customers fresh, quality gourmet food, at affordable prices. Customer service is a priority when you enter our establishment, and we do what we can to ensure our customers have had a pleasant experience and enjoyed their meal when they leave.

What products/services do you offer?

Gourmet Grab N Go Pressed Breakfast Sandwiches, Lunches, Dinners & Catering

Small Onsite Parties up to 10 People (Birthday, Office, Holiday)

Complimentary Coffee Every day with Purchase

What would you like Ripon residents to know about your business?

Joe and I chose Ripon to open A Matter of Taste out of fondness for the community. Our mission was to bring something a little unique and different to the community that wasn’t already being offered.

What do you enjoy most about doing business in Ripon?

Our Customers! Being Located Next to One Eleven Boutique, Owner Kelly Kiser.

Contact A Matter of Taste:

(209) 924-5006

115 E Main St.

Ripon, CA 95366

Facebook Page