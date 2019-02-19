VFW Meeting on Ripon Cancer Rate
This is information that we copied off of the Ripon California Facebook page that we believe residents would want to know about:
“There will be a meeting at the VFW hall on Tuesday February 19 at 7:00 pm to discuss the current cancer rate of our children in this town as well as the number of adults who have been diagnosed with cancer from Ripon.
Speakers that will be on the agenda:
Eric Windheim BA, EMRS, BBEC
Certified Electromagnetic Radiation Specialist
Certified Building Biology Environmental Consultant
WindheimEMFSolutions.com
Ellie Marks
California Brain Tumor Association
Director
Lloyd Morgan
Berkeley, California
Senior Research
Environmental Health Trust
We will also have retainer information for The Cochran Law Firm out of Los Angeles. This is a law firm who has specialists in Toxic Tort Cases. So if you are an adult who has been diagnosed with cancer and reside in Ripon, or a have a child who has been diagnosed with cancer and are interested in this information, please attend this meeting.
Flyers Are in the Works and will be handed out throughout the neighborhoods within the next few weeks.
Thank you For your time. We will fight to keep our children healthy!!!!”